Pushmataha County Sheriffs Office looking for tips on kidnapping

Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility is currently handling the...
Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility is currently handling the investigation.(MGN)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information in regards to a kidnapping that occurred on Thursday.

According to a post from the department on Facebook, it happened at the Pushmataha County Hospital.

The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone who saw anything suspicious at the hospital that day to call their office or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

