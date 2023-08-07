Pushmataha County Sheriffs Office looking for tips on kidnapping

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information in regards to a kidnapping that occurred on Thursday.

According to a post from the department on Facebook, it happened at the Pushmataha County Hospital.

The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone who saw anything suspicious at the hospital that day to call their office or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.