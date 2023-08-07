Texoma Local
Simmer down from summer at Tucker Tower Nature Center

A Lake Murray goose forages in the grass by Tucker Tower-a small historical museum where visitors learn how the lake was made, and the nature around the state park.(KXII)
By Drury Vaughan
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAKE MURRAY, Okla. (KXII) - From fossils and meteorites, to reptiles and fish, there’s lots to see and learn at Tucker Tower Nature Center at Lake Murray.

“We have two snakes, a salamander and two turtles, that you can go out and the kids can see and the naturalists when they’re out there and help them learn about some of the animals, while they’re there,” Chase Horn, director of communications, for Oklahoma Tourism and Rec said.

Horn says while the start of the school year is fast approaching, this month families have been attending the tower’s activities to ‘Simmer Down From Summer.’

“Obviously kids are going to be groaning about going back to school, no one ever really wanted to do that, but here’s another fun way to almost trick them into learning and take advantage of some of the nice weather we still have.”

This weekend, children picked out an animal and then learned about their habitat, what food they eat and more in an interactive drawing activity.

“They have a coloring page and a sticker that matches up animal to that biome, and really just trying to get kids engaged to learn about nature and the different areas around the United States and the country and doing it in a fun way,” Horn stated.

Horn says its more than just learning, and that Tucker Tower gives families connection to each other and the environment, “Its just a fun way for kids to really learn without knowing they’re learning, but just create those really fun memories with their parents and their siblings and friends out there at Lake Murray.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

