Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover

Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. (KARE, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 14-year-old in the shooting death of a 12-year-old in St. Paul, Minnesota.

St. Paul police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. Police have not identified him.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Family identified the 12-year-old as Markee Jones, KSTP-TV reported.

Martez Hill told the station that his nephew, Jones, was shot during a birthday celebration. He said about 14 kids were having a sleepover. They were playing with a gun when it went off, Hill said.

“This should’ve never happened,” he told KSTP-TV.

“I hope this brings a lot of attention to people who have firearms to make sure you keep your gun safely locked away,” Jones’ aunt Lakrisha Hill said. “Kids are curious, and now I have a nephew to bury because of somebody else’s mistake.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Ray Hunter, 32, has been charged for raping a woman in Davis.
Man charged in rape of woman in Garvin Co.
One person dead and three others injured after boat collision on Broken Bow Lake
Texas man killed in boat collision on Broken Bow Lake
A 44-year-old Ada man has died after a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.
Ada man dies, hotel catches fire after motorcycle crash
Heather Posey was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and causing a rollover crash on Texoma...
Woman arrested after rollover crash on Texoma Parkway
Two people were injured after a crash in Bryan County
Two people taken to hospital after Bryan Co crash

Latest News

Wildlife officials say the bear is set to be relocated to Colorado. (KMAX, KOVR, CDFW, BEAR...
Bear, cubs captured after being linked to 21 break-ins in Lake Tahoe
The United States is out of the Women's World Cup after losing a dramatic 5 to 4 penalty...
Fans remain proud despite US crashing out of Women's World Cup
Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility is currently handling the...
Pushmataha County Sheriffs Office looking for tips on kidnapping
Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of...
Family demands answers after teen arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old