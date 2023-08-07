Texoma celebrates 10th Annual United Way BBQ Showdown

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - With games, a car show, a dunk tank and the smell of barbecue in the air, Ardmore came together for this year’s 10th annual United Way BBQ Showdown hosted by Valero Refinery.

“We have free face painting for the kiddos, we have free snow cones for them, we have 51 teams serving the best barbecue in Ardmore today, and we are all raising money for United Way,” Valero community relations advisor Alicia Henry said.

Henry says the event helped raise $375,000 for United Way to give back to the community, through “community youth services, there is an autism school that they support, and so it is just different basic needs that support the community.”

More than fifty different teams and businesses from Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma served their best barbecue with hopes to become the grand champion.

“This barbecue is a very friendly competition,” Henry says, “There is some very fun stuff like right behind me we have our Valero tent that is competing against another Valero refinery, so that’s super fun, but its all just fun and games to provide some yummy barbecue and give back.”

While some teams have their eyes on the prize, one team has added an extra wager to this year’s competition, “I’ve got my regional sales manager and my district sales rep down here and we created an internal bet, to bolster competition, loser receives a ridiculous tattoo, and we found out our loser today!” Michael Wood, district manager for Team Industrial Services said.

Valero community relations advisor Alicia Henry says the support from the community has been fantastic, “I think this is such a huge event that is a tradition, and they really love looking forward to this, we have thousands of people out here right now, and it is 108 probably so it speaks volumes on what they feel about this event”.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.