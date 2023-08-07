Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texoma celebrates 10th Annual United Way BBQ Showdown

Texoma Celebrates 10th annual United Way BBQ Showdown
By Drury Vaughan
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - With games, a car show, a dunk tank and the smell of barbecue in the air, Ardmore came together for this year’s 10th annual United Way BBQ Showdown hosted by Valero Refinery.

“We have free face painting for the kiddos, we have free snow cones for them, we have 51 teams serving the best barbecue in Ardmore today, and we are all raising money for United Way,” Valero community relations advisor Alicia Henry said.

Henry says the event helped raise $375,000 for United Way to give back to the community, through “community youth services, there is an autism school that they support, and so it is just different basic needs that support the community.”

More than fifty different teams and businesses from Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma served their best barbecue with hopes to become the grand champion.

“This barbecue is a very friendly competition,” Henry says, “There is some very fun stuff like right behind me we have our Valero tent that is competing against another Valero refinery, so that’s super fun, but its all just fun and games to provide some yummy barbecue and give back.”

While some teams have their eyes on the prize, one team has added an extra wager to this year’s competition, “I’ve got my regional sales manager and my district sales rep down here and we created an internal bet, to bolster competition, loser receives a ridiculous tattoo, and we found out our loser today!” Michael Wood, district manager for Team Industrial Services said.

Valero community relations advisor Alicia Henry says the support from the community has been fantastic, “I think this is such a huge event that is a tradition, and they really love looking forward to this, we have thousands of people out here right now, and it is 108 probably so it speaks volumes on what they feel about this event”.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Ray Hunter, 32, has been charged for raping a woman in Davis.
Man charged in rape of woman in Garvin Co.
One person dead and three others injured after boat collision on Broken Bow Lake
Texas man killed in boat collision on Broken Bow Lake
Heather Posey was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and causing a rollover crash on Texoma...
Woman arrested after rollover crash on Texoma Parkway
A 44-year-old Ada man has died after a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.
Ada man dies, hotel catches fire after motorcycle crash
Two people were injured after a crash in Bryan County
Two people taken to hospital after Bryan Co crash

Latest News

Graphic
Pauls Valley police submit charge for minor after threat made to school
Texoma Celebrates 10th annual United Way BBQ Showdown
Texoma Celebrates 10th annual United Way BBQ Showdown
Texas Water Utilities has announced a boil water notice for Sherwood Shores as of 11 a.m. on...
Boil order issued for Sherwood Shores
The former Sherman Fire Chief Phillip Hightower passed away yesterday, according to an obituary.
Former Sherman Fire Chief dies