Tioga Bulldogs Preview

With Meredith McCown and Meteorologist Tom Hale.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - There’s a whole new vibe for Tioga Football in 2023, with the Bulldogs bringing more swag and new schemes to the field this fall.

Tioga Football is entering a new era. After years of ground and pound play for the Bulldogs, new first-year head coach Zach Birdwell is taking the leash off. Bringing the aerial attack to the green and black, focusing on getting his dynamic playmakers the ball quickly and as frequently possible.

Yet, most importantly, this new air-raid offense has the players hyped about the opportunities it can bring them during the season. But It’s not all just X’s and O’s for Birdwell and his staff. It’s a whole new vibe that has players feeling a confidence they’ve never had before. With a huge week one battle with Collinsville looming, this summer has been about establishing a new brand for Tioga Football.

