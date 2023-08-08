Ardmore Tigers Preview

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers are on the field once again.

After a 3-7 performance a year ago, Coach Josh Newby and his squad are ready to hit the reset button, rushing into 2023 with a loaded district one in class 5A.

The players know they did not reach the standard set by themselves in the past, and plan to use it to push them further this fall.

On the field, Coach Newby expects to see a lot of fresh faces make their marks on Friday nights. While the Tigers lean on their big men up front to lead the way this season.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.