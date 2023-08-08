Texoma Local
Caught on camera: Pushmataha County Sheriff releases footage of alleged kidnapping

This weekend the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office announced they’re looking for information in an alleged kidnapping that occurred last week.(Pushmataha County Sheriff's Office)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTLERS, Okla. (KXII) - This weekend the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office announced they’re looking for information in an alleged kidnapping that occurred last week.

Sheriff BJ Hedgecock told KXII they’re still to identify the man suspected in the alleged kidnapping, which happened on Thursday at the Pushmataha County Hospital.

Security footage shared with KXII by Sheriff Hedgecock shows a healthcare worker at her desk. Then a figure bursts through the doors, pulls up his sweatshirt in front of his face and grabs the hospital worker.

He leads her across the room and back through the doors.

She appears to grab onto the wall, and the video shows him yanking her forward and through the doors.

Hedgecock said the woman later called law enforcement, saying he brought her to Marietta and deputies picked her up from the police station.

The woman told deputies she didn’t know the man who took her, so Hedgecock said his office is working to get a geofence in the area of the kidnapping, which would allow investigators to see what phones were moving around in that area during the time of the alleged kidnapping hopes of identifying a suspect.

Hedgecock asks anyone who saw something suspicious at the hospital that day to contact his office or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

