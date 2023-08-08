Cloudy and Rainy Tuesday Morning

Tuesday morning saw strong thunderstorms roll through Oklahoma just North of our Texoma viewing area. Some of these storms moved through Pushmataha and Pontotoc counties but are now pushing more towards the East. The stationary front is lingering over Texoma moving North and South of the Red River. It’s causing a few pop-up showers to flare up as one formed and passed over the station earlier this morning. Expect cloudy skies throughout Tuesday with a low chance of some more pop-up showers throughout the day.

More low rain chances exist for Wednesday as well as very gusty winds. Wednesday’s fire danger will increase drastically with wind speeds between 20-30mph threatening the hot and dry areas of Texoma West of I-35. The heat will quickly become the main weather story yet again on Wednesday. Triple digit heat is working its way back into Texoma and will define the remainder of the work week. The weekend forecast is still in flux as there are some low rain chances for the weekend.

For now, enjoy the cloud cover preventing triple digit heat for most in Texoma. Then it’s going to be hot and humid.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

