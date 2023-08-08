Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Dallas faces Las Vegas after Sabally’s 25-point showing

Dallas hosts the Las Vegas Aces after Satou Sabally scored 25 points in the Dallas Wings’ 104-96 loss to the Chicago Sky
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Las Vegas Aces (24-3, 14-1 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (15-13, 9-6 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Las Vegas Aces after Satou Sabally scored 25 points in the Dallas Wings' 104-96 loss to the Chicago Sky.

The Wings have gone 9-6 against Western Conference teams. Dallas ranks ninth in the WNBA averaging 6.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 30.2% from deep. Arike Ogunbowale leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

The Aces have gone 14-1 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas has an 18-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Aces defeated the Wings 104-91 in their last matchup on July 30. Kelsey Plum led the Aces with 28 points, and Teaira McCowan led the Wings with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogunbowale is averaging 21.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Natasha Howard is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jackie Young is averaging 18.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Aces. Plum is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 6-4, averaging 90.5 points, 39.3 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Aces: 8-2, averaging 92.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Gary Bauman, Chance Campo, John Gliby, Son Nguyen, Phillip Sanders, and Larry Young were all...
11 charged in Carter County cockfighting bust
Pushmataha County Sheriffs Office looking for tips on kidnapping
A plane crashed at the Caddo Mills Airport in Hunt County around 3:30 Monday afternoon.
Pilot dies in Caddo Mills plane crash
-The Tishomingo Fire Department responded to a call about a camper trailer fire in the Butcher...
Fire damages trailer in Johnston County
A 44-year-old Ada man has died after a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.
Ada man dies, hotel catches fire after motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, center, flanked by Houston Police Chief Troy Finner,...
Leader of Texas’ largest county takes leave from job for treatment of clinical depression
Houston Texans
Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard expected to miss significant time with hand injury
The Cowboys have acquired Stephon Gilmore.
Cowboys release kicker Vizcaino to leave 28-year-old rookie Aubrey as the only one in camp
Houston Astros
Singleton to be called up by Astros, after last playing in majors for Houston in 2015
Texas Rangers
Rangers take 6-game win streak into matchup with the Athletics