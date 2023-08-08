Durant councilman arrested for DUI

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant city councilman was arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend.

Oklahoma court documents state Durant Police arrested Danny Sherrer, 72, Saturday on the US Highway 70 Bypass for driving under the influence of drugs and carrying a firearm while under the influence.

Both charges are misdemeanors punishable by a fine of $50-$500 and/or anywhere from 10 days to 6 months in jail.

On Tuesday, Durant mayor Martin Tucker issued a statement that the city is aware of the charges against Sherrer and that the council does not plan to take any action at the time.

“It is my understanding that Councilman Sherrer maintains his innocence and looks forward to the opportunity to demonstrate that,” Tucker said. “As a body created by law and a law-making body itself, we as Council members recognize and respect the due process to which our colleague is entitled. We will continue to monitor the situation and will act as necessary and appropriate under the law as the process progresses. Until that time there will be no action by the Council.”

The city’s website describes Sherrer as a Durant native and restaurant owner representing Ward 3 on the council.

