First responders get life saving award

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Two of Sherman’s first responders were celebrated for their heroism and honored during Monday’s City Council Meeting.

Officer Jacob Foreman and Sherman Emergency Communications Officer Sara Patterson was awarded the Police Department Life Saving Award.

On June ninth, Officer Foreman responded to a motorcycle crash. James King, the motorcyclist, had his left leg severely injured from the knee down and was bleeding. Officer Foreman took immediate action by placing a tourniquet on King’s left thigh to control the bleeding, which paramedics said saved him from bleeding to death.

On April fifth, Emergency Communications Officer, Sara Patterson, was on duty and answered a couple’s frantic call. The couple was trapped in a fire at the Hilltop Village Apartments with a collapsed ceiling blocking their only known exit. Officer Patterson calmly talked them through an escape plan, to jump out of the window.

Chief of Police, Jason Jeffcoat, says their “new model at the Police Department is serving with excellence, and these two officers definitely have served with excellence, and the community should be proud of them.”

