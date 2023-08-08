Grayson County Thoroughfare Plan updates

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County is paving the way for new growth and the Thoroughfare Plan could help.

The plan was originally adopted by the county in 2018. Metropolitan Planning Organization Executive Director, Clay Barnett, said the plan aims to keep the county moving as its population continues to boom by ensuring transportation.

Barnett said over the last five years the county has seen a lot of change and the plan has to adapt.

“A thoroughfare plan is really a document that needs to be adjusted depending on growth conditions,” Barnett said, “It’s a document that we revisit about every five years.”

The organization is now presenting a revised version of the plan with the needed changes.

“There were a number of developments that were in the works, and by the time we got done with the plan those developments were already on the ground,” Barnett said, “We needed to make some adjustments in those areas.”

Roads were also moved to different areas that better serve the county.

“It’s mostly small roadways and they’re scattered throughout the county,” Barnett said.

Many of the adjustments have been done in the eastern parts of the county because of the floodplain it has.

The plan also includes a series of high expansions to 75, 82 and 289. Currently, US 75 is the only project that is funded. However, the organization is looking into funding options for other projects.

“The construction that’s ongoing in Sherman right now is roughly $160,000,000,” Barnett said, “These roads are a staggering amount of cost.”

The Thoroughfare Plan is in the public comment period until mid-august.

“We will solicit comments from the public as well as all the elected officials in Grayson County and all the municipalities and incorporate those changes,” Barnett said.

On October 4, these changes will be added and the plan will be on the agenda for the policy board’s approval. After that, the county and cities will be asked to either approve or deny the plan.

A public hearing is being held for the public on Wednesday at TxDOT in Sherman at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.