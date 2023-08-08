Habitat for Humanity working on 44th Grayson County home

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity came out early on Saturday to help raise the first walls on single mother Michelle Burgos’ new home.

“We started raising the walls, and it was a big blessing,” Burgos said. “A lot of people helped ... I wasn’t expecting that, but I thank each one of them for being here and helping us.”

Laurie Mealy, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County, said that it’s always an exciting day to raise the first walls on a new house.

“It’s a wonderful celebration of what’s already happened, all the prep work that it’s taken to get to this point,” Mealy said. “Then what’s actually going on today, and then the promise of what’s to come.”

What’s to come is a brand new home for Michelle and her family, but it didn’t come easy.

“She’s invested more than 100 hours of sweat equity so far,” Mealy said. “Before the house is over, we’ll have invested 250 hours of sweat equity.”

Someone else who’s invested some serious sweat equity into Habitat for Humanity is volunteer Jim Oborny.

Jim has been involved with the organization for about 6 years, and he welcomes anyone who is looking to support a good cause to come out and spend a couple of hours getting their hands dirty.

“(We’ve been) getting these walls raised on the outside of the house,” Oborny said. “As you can see, it’s been fantastic activity and very rewarding.”

Burgos said that she has been through a lot, and that she’s looking forward to finally having a home for her family.

“It’s a big blessing,” Burgos said. “I see all the prayers that I do, and they’re being answered.”

Thanks to Habitat for Humanity and all the volunteers who came out to help, the walls are now officially up and Michelle and her family are just a few short months from being able to move into their brand new home.

