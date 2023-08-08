Mountain bike stolen from Texoma veteran

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Jose DeJesus is a combat veteran and a federal firefighter who lives in Durant.

In the little free time that he has, he enjoys riding his mountain bike.

“Just as a firefighter and as a combat veteran, you see some things and that it’s just a really good way to get out of nature, don’t worry about anything, and then also spend time with family,” Veteran firefighter, Jose DeJesus said.

But it’s a hobby he hasn’t been able to enjoy since his bike was reported stolen.

“I went to work on Wednesday, went to the fire station on Thursday, and when i came back the following morning on Friday, it was gone,” he shared.

De Jesus was in the process of moving out of his home when he came back for the family bicycles. but upon arriving, he noticed immediately, his mountain bike was the only one missing.

Someone had cut through the bike cable.

“The equivalent to a service dog is what this bike was for me. it was my opportunity to go ahead and just clear my mind,” DeJesus stated.

The missing bike is silver with teal and red trim with shocks on the front and back.

“It’s not so much the value of it in terms of monetary means, but the value of it sentimentally that it was given to me as a present from my brother,” De Jesus said.

He tries to keep perspective.

“This is definitely a heartbreaking loss, but I’ve seen people through combat and also through just anguish of an accident go through a whole lot more,” he concluded.

Still, he hopes someone will contact Durant police so he can hop aboard his treasured mountain bike again.

