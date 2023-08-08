One woman dead after car crash in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One woman died in a crash near Denison Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the Denison Police Department, SueAnn Rodgers, 75, of Denison, left the road at Spur 503 before she collided with another car in the Northbound lanes of S US Highway 75, shortly after 10 a.m.

Rodgers was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, while the other driver was uninjured.

Police say that the driver of the other vehicle cooperated with them and stayed on the scene.

Traffic was temporarily shutdown on the Northbound lanes of S US Highway 75.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

