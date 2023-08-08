OSBI, Lone Grove PD investigate alleged home invasion

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - Crime scene investigators have been searching around a Lone Grove home since Sunday morning, when the homeowner says he was shot at during a home invasion.

The homeowners tell KXII they’re shaken up, and didn’t want to speak on camera.

They said it all happened after a security camera notified them of someone sneaking around at 3 Sunday morning in their backyard on Brock Road.

The homeowner said he grabbed his pistol and confronted the man, telling him to freeze.

But a second man began shooting at him, he said, so he returned fire.

He said his wife called 911, and he retreated into another building on the property so he could watch the door, and then noticed he was bleeding.

He told News 12 he was hit in the hand by bullet fragments.

The homeowner said when he checked himself the home invaders opened fire again, firing at least 20 times at him.

Lone Grove police said this sort of crime is rare in their city, so they called OSBI in to help investigate.

Lone Grove police said they have an arrest warrant out for one of the suspects, but are still trying to identify the other.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.