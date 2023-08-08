Texoma Local
Police arrest man for Collinsville pursuit

Joo Lee is in jail after leading police on a chase through Collinsville early Saturday morning.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT
COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A man is in jail after leading police on a chase through Collinsville early Saturday morning.

According to the Collinsville Police Department, an officer saw a car that was speeding through Collinsville city limits around 1 a.m.

When the officer tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver continued going towards Tioga.

There, Tioga PD joined the chase, which ended shortly after, when the suspect surrendered to police.

Court documents show that, Joo Lee, was charged for evading arrest with a vehicle.

