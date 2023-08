SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A hit 90s band will be performing at the fall continuation of Sherman’s popular Hot Summer Nights shows.

The Facebook page for Hot Summer Nights announced that the Gin Blossoms will be performing at the free Not Summer Nights show.

The show will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 21.

If you thought Hot Summer Nights was too...HOT, then this show is for you! We are so excited to bring you the GIN... Posted by Hot Summer Nights on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

