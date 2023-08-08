Strong Storm Potential For Wednesday Evening

Expect a warm and humid night with lows in the mid to upper 70s. It will be rather breezy with southerly winds of 10 to 20 mph. Heat Advisories are in place for Wednesday, we’re back above 100 degrees in most of Texoma with “feels like” temperatures as high as 110 degrees. It will quite windy, gusty southwesterly winds of 20 to 30 mph will make for high fire danger. A handful of strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday evening as an upper trough passes to our north.

Beyond that, an upper high anchored over west Texas will make for 100-or-better temperatures most days, the high will also diminish rain chances as it deflects upper waves to the north. A small chance of rain (10%) drifts into the forecast next week as there’s some potential for a weak cold front to ease its way into Texoma early next week.

Bottom line, skies will probably be dry from Thursday into early next week along with daily highs of 100 to 103 degrees.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.