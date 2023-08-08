Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Strong Storm Potential For Wednesday Evening

...with increasing heat a near certainty
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Expect a warm and humid night with lows in the mid to upper 70s. It will be rather breezy with southerly winds of 10 to 20 mph. Heat Advisories are in place for Wednesday, we’re back above 100 degrees in most of Texoma with “feels like” temperatures as high as 110 degrees. It will quite windy, gusty southwesterly winds of 20 to 30 mph will make for high fire danger. A handful of strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday evening as an upper trough passes to our north.

Beyond that, an upper high anchored over west Texas will make for 100-or-better temperatures most days, the high will also diminish rain chances as it deflects upper waves to the north. A small chance of rain (10%) drifts into the forecast next week as there’s some potential for a weak cold front to ease its way into Texoma early next week.

Bottom line, skies will probably be dry from Thursday into early next week along with daily highs of 100 to 103 degrees.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Bauman, Chance Campo, John Gliby, Son Nguyen, Phillip Sanders, and Larry Young were all...
11 charged in Carter County cockfighting bust
Pushmataha County Sheriffs Office looking for tips on kidnapping
A plane crashed at the Caddo Mills Airport in Hunt County around 3:30 Monday afternoon.
Pilot dies in Caddo Mills plane crash
This weekend the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office announced they’re looking for information...
Caught on camera: Pushmataha County Sheriff releases footage of alleged kidnapping
-The Tishomingo Fire Department responded to a call about a camper trailer fire in the Butcher...
Fire damages trailer in Johnston County

Latest News

Morning Forecast - Tues, Aug 8
Your Full Morning Weather 8/7/2023
Full Morning Weather 8/7/2023
Overnight Weather: August 4-5, 2023
Your Full Morning Weather 8/4/2023
Full Morning Weather 8/4/2023