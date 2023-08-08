Trenton Tigers Preview

TRENTON, Texas (KXII) - The Trenton Tigers are looking to return to the post-season in 2023.

After making the playoffs for three years in a row, the Tigers narrowly missed out. They went 5-5, and now, they want to get back.

Trenton plays in a very competitive district with tons of rivals. They will face Whitewright, Tom Bean and Tioga. It’s a tough league, but Trenton believes they can bounce back and play in that 11th game.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.