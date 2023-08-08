Wilson motorcycle crash sends man to hospital
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A motorcycle crash in Wilson has sent a man to the hospital with a broken back and neck, police say.
Wilson police said they’re still investigating what caused the single-vehicle crash near the Black Gold Casino in Wilson.
Officer Kolby Robinson said a motorcycle crashed around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, a few minutes after the department took a report of a reckless driver on a motorcycle, allegedly driving with no hands.
Robinson said the man skidded more than a hundred feet and landed in a drainage ditch.
Officers said the man was flown to a Denton hospital with a bruised heart and collapsed lung, a broken back, neck, and knee.
