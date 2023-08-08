Texoma Local
WWII Veteran turns 100

Tasker joined the U.S. Army Air Corps at 18 years old, he said he wanted to protect his country.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Residents at the Traditions Senior Living Center in Sherman are excited to celebrate 1st Lt. Royce Tasker’s birthday.

“Life doesn’t come easy, but you have to do a lot of good things to be able to get this far,” said Tasker.

And Tasker has had many years to practice, born in the roaring ‘20s, the World War II Veteran rang in the big 100, surrounded by family and friends.

“It’s really important to hold on to family as much as possible,” said David Patterson, grandson of Tasker.

“December 7, 1941, was Pearl Harbor Day, and I went in service almost about six months later,” Tasker said.

And makes a lasting impact on everyone he meets, “Grandpa has always been a positive influence in everyone’s life, no matter who you talk to,” Patterson said, “his number one thing is to keep a positive attitude about life and not let things get you down.”

Tasker credits his positive attitude to his successful life.

“You can sit around and do nothing, it gets worse, I just never thought like that,” said Tasker.

He has four children, an esteemed military career, and many awards to show for it.

For Tasker, it’s not the gifts that he looks most forward to on his one-hundredth birthday, it’s something much more simple, “there’s a lot more good days than bad so I’m gonna try to make a good day today.”

