Ardmore police searching for standoff suspect

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Police in Ardmore are on the hunt Tuesday night for a man wanted for burglary who eluded them first from a car then from inside a house he barricaded himself inside.

Ardmore Police are looking for 19-year-old Devonte Gonzales. He has several outstanding warrants including felony burglary.

This all started just before 2 p.m. Tuesday when officers got a tip on where Gonzales would be and executed a traffic stop. During that stop, Gonzales and a woman ran away and into a house here in a neighborhood near 8th and H Streets Northwest.

The woman came out when police surrounded the home, but Gonzales did not. A couple of hours later SWAT officers made entry into the home, but came back out without Gonzales.

Ardmore police are now canvassing this neighborhood looking for Gonzales. If you see him, do not approach and call 9-1-1.

