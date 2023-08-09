Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Carnival cruise ship helps rescue couple at sea

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.
Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.(Carnival)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Coast Guard teamed up with Carnival Cruise Line to rescue a distressed couple at sea in the Bahamas.

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.

The Coast Guard called on the crew aboard Carnival’s Mardi Gras cruise ship to assist.

According to Carnival, the ship’s team was less than nine miles from the distressed couple. They were able to approach the sailboat and lower a lifeboat to the couple.

The man rescued was taken to the ship’s medical center for treatment.

There is no word yet on the possible injuries he suffered.

Carnival says the cruise ship continued with its itinerary and was slated to arrive in Aruba on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Bauman, Chance Campo, John Gliby, Son Nguyen, Phillip Sanders, and Larry Young were all...
11 charged in Carter County cockfighting bust
Pushmataha County Sheriffs Office looking for tips on kidnapping
One woman died in a crash near Denison Tuesday morning.
One woman dead after car crash in Denison
A plane crashed at the Caddo Mills Airport in Hunt County around 3:30 Monday afternoon.
Pilot dies in Caddo Mills plane crash
This weekend the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office announced they’re looking for information...
Caught on camera: Pushmataha County Sheriff releases footage of alleged kidnapping

Latest News

Abby Elmore went to Puerto Rico over the weekend for the Heptathlon competition and came back...
Gunter track star wins Silver Medal in the Pan-American U20 Championships
Abby Elmore went to Puerto Rico over the weekend for the Heptathlon competition and came back...
Abby Elmore went to Puerto Rico over the weekend for the Heptathlon competition and came back home with the second-place title.
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
Winning numbers drawn for $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot
People celebrate the defeat of Issue 1 during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus,...
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights