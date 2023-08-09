Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Hollywood strike matches the 100-day mark of the last writers’ strike in 2007-2008

A tour bus passes a picket sign outside Paramount studios on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Los...
A tour bus passes a picket sign outside Paramount studios on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Hollywood writers’ strike reached the 100-day mark on Wednesday, matching the length of the landmark 2007-2008 strike. 

The milestone comes as the U.S. film and television industries remain paralyzed by dual strikes by its actors and screenwriters.

The historic Hollywood strikes continue. (CNN, KABC, KDKA, WARNER BROS. PICTURES, UNIVERSAL PICTURES)

There’s no foreseeable end — a negotiating session last week involving Hollywood studios and streamers and the striking workers ended with little progress. Special Writers Guild of America pickets calling attention to the 100th day are being held in New York and Los Angeles.

Television networks are a month away from starting a new fall season, and broadcasters have already put contingency plans in place for programming that excludes their most popular scripted series.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman died in a crash near Denison Tuesday morning.
Denison woman killed in crash
Gary Bauman, Chance Campo, John Gliby, Son Nguyen, Phillip Sanders, and Larry Young were all...
11 charged in Carter County cockfighting bust
This weekend the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office announced they’re looking for information...
Caught on camera: Pushmataha County Sheriff releases footage of alleged kidnapping
Booking photo of Danny Sherrer
Durant councilman arrested for DUI
The Gin Blossoms will be performing at the fall continuation of Sherman’s popular Hot Summer...
Sherman announces Not Summer Nights show

Latest News

FILE - A sign displays an unofficial temperature as jets taxi at Sky Harbor International...
Millions scramble to afford energy bills amid heat waves, but federal program to help falls short
Erin Patterson addresses media in Australia. Three of Patterson’s ex-in-laws have died and...
Wild mushrooms suspected of killing 3 who ate a family lunch together in Australia
President Joe Biden greets Gov. Lujan Grisham, center, along with Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M.,...
Biden pitching his economic policies as a key to manufacturing jobs revival
Nine bodies have been discovered from the fire that hit the vacation home in eastern France...
Fire at French vacation home for adults with disabilities leaves 11 dead