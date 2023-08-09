Lone Grove Longhorns Preview

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - The Lone Grove Longhorns will have some new faces in the lineup this year.

The Longhorns graduate some key players after going 8-3 and making the playoffs. While some of the names we know are gone, there are plenty of talented players that have been waiting their turn. And they are excited to show what they can do when the Friday night lights shine bright.

Lone Grove has made the playoffs for three years in a row. These seniors don’t know what it’s like not to make it. But they also haven’t won a playoff game since 2020. And that’s a big box they’d like to check this season as they grow into the new look roster.

