Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Lost backpack containing flight logs returned to owner

Jacob Ainsworth's girlfriend Kay Head was cleaning out his truck when she accidentally left her boyfriend's backpack behind.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Jacob Ainsworth’s girlfriend Kay Head was doing something nice for him when she made a mistake.

“I took his pickup to go vacuum it from all the dog hair,” Head said. “I set (the backpack) out to the side and I drove off and I forgot it.”

Ainsworth said that he initially thought she was kidding when he got the phone call that his backpack was lost.

“I thought she was just joking around,” Ainsworth said. “Then she was crying over the phone.”

The backpack wasn’t that important, it’s what was inside that mattered.

“I have my logbook, which I have to have,” Ainsworth said. “I’ve documented all my hours and maneuvers and stuff that I have to do to take check rides and stuff.”

Ainsworth is earning his pilot’s license, and his logbook is the only comprehensive record of his flight experience.

“You have to have 40 hours to get your private (pilot’s license),” Ainsworth said. “I had way over 40, and all that time (would be) gone if I didn’t find it. It would’ve been real hard to get those hours back. A lot of money, too, because flying an airplane isn’t cheap.”

Over 100 hours of flight experience was gone, or so they thought.

“There was a guy down in the Atoka area, and he was coming to Durant for some reason,” Ainsworth said. “He’s at the car wash and he saw it, picked it up, and it turns out he was a pilot too.”

The fellow pilot saw the post about the missing backpack on Facebook and turned in the backpack to the Durant Police Department, giving this story a happy ending.

“(We are) just so thankful for that guy for to return that backpack, so thankful.” Head said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Bauman, Chance Campo, John Gliby, Son Nguyen, Phillip Sanders, and Larry Young were all...
11 charged in Carter County cockfighting bust
One woman died in a crash near Denison Tuesday morning.
One woman dead after car crash in Denison
A plane crashed at the Caddo Mills Airport in Hunt County around 3:30 Monday afternoon.
Pilot dies in Caddo Mills plane crash
Pushmataha County Sheriffs Office looking for tips on kidnapping
This weekend the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office announced they’re looking for information...
Caught on camera: Pushmataha County Sheriff releases footage of alleged kidnapping

Latest News

Abby Elmore went to Puerto Rico over the weekend for the Heptathlon competition and came back...
Gunter track star wins Silver Medal in the Pan-American U20 Championships
Abby Elmore went to Puerto Rico over the weekend for the Heptathlon competition and came back...
Abby Elmore went to Puerto Rico over the weekend for the Heptathlon competition and came back home with the second-place title.
Crime scene investigators have been searching around a Lone Grove home since Sunday morning,...
OSBI, Lone Grove PD investigate alleged home invasion
Over the past five years a lot has changed, including parts of the plan.
Grayson County Thoroughfare Plan updates