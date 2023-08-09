Texoma Local
Safety first: how Sherman ISD will protect students this school year

As the first day of school quickly approaches, Sherman ISD is launching new safety measures to protect students.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As the first day of school quickly approaches, Sherman ISD is launching new safety measures to protect students.

Sherman ISD Police Chief, Heath Wester, said the district wants parents to know their kids are safe at school.

Some campuses will look different this year starting the moment students walk through the door.

“We’re rolling out metal detectors this year at the high school,” Wester said, “We’ll be using those every day starting this year.”

The metal detector rollout will soon be added to the middle school and Jefferson Learning Center.

“It’s going to be a great deterrent to keep the weapons and items coming into the school, prohibited items,” Wester said, “It also makes those kids feel safer.”

Wester said all Texas school districts will be required to have a system to immediately report emergencies within the next two years.

However, Sherman ISD is ready now. This year the ‘Raptor Alert’ app will be added to teachers and staff’s cell phones allowing them to quietly and quickly alert the district and first responders of emergencies.

From the app, staff will be able to instantly send the school into a lockdown, evacuation, or shelter based on the type of crisis.

“That is something that’s going to be great for our teachers to be able to do this year,” Wester said.

An additional officer will also patrol campuses this school year.

“We do have seven officers for the Sherman ISD,” Wester said.

There are future plans to add electronically controlled doors and shatter-resistant film on windows.

All to keep the Bearcats safe during the new school year.

