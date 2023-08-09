Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Severe Storms Possible This Evening...

Mostly sunny, very hot conditions for Thursday, but with LESS WIND!
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A slow-moving cold front provides lift for a few strong to severe storms in this evening’s forecast. Storm chances will be highest across northern counties like Pushmataha and Atoka (50%), to 30% across southern counties like Cooke and Grayson. All precipitation should end by 11 p.m., Expect slightly “cooler” overnight lows behind the front as winds shift to the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Thankfully, the pressure gradient will be much weaker Thursday so winds will run about 10 to 15 mph. A strong upper ridge continues to influence our weather through the weekend so it will be plenty hot with most spots reaching 100 degrees, and as hot as 106 degrees west of I-35! Thus, Heat Advisories are posted for Thursday. Skies look to be dry Thursday through the weekend.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman died in a crash near Denison Tuesday morning.
Denison woman killed in crash
Gary Bauman, Chance Campo, John Gliby, Son Nguyen, Phillip Sanders, and Larry Young were all...
11 charged in Carter County cockfighting bust
The Gin Blossoms will be performing at the fall continuation of Sherman’s popular Hot Summer...
Sherman announces Not Summer Nights show
Booking photo of Danny Sherrer
Durant councilman arrested for DUI
This weekend the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office announced they’re looking for information...
Caught on camera: Pushmataha County Sheriff releases footage of alleged kidnapping

Latest News

Morning Forecast - Wed, Aug 9
Morning Forecast - Tues, Aug 8
Your Full Morning Weather 8/7/2023
Full Morning Weather 8/7/2023
Overnight Weather: August 4-5, 2023