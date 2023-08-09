Severe Storms Possible This Evening...

A slow-moving cold front provides lift for a few strong to severe storms in this evening’s forecast. Storm chances will be highest across northern counties like Pushmataha and Atoka (50%), to 30% across southern counties like Cooke and Grayson. All precipitation should end by 11 p.m., Expect slightly “cooler” overnight lows behind the front as winds shift to the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Thankfully, the pressure gradient will be much weaker Thursday so winds will run about 10 to 15 mph. A strong upper ridge continues to influence our weather through the weekend so it will be plenty hot with most spots reaching 100 degrees, and as hot as 106 degrees west of I-35! Thus, Heat Advisories are posted for Thursday. Skies look to be dry Thursday through the weekend.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.