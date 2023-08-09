Sherman ISD turns down land donation

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Growth is on the horizon for Sherman ISD with two new elementary campuses included in the 2023 school bond.

In a special school board meeting yesterday, the district’s administration proposed a land donation agreement with the President and CEO of Bel-Air Village, Ronny Guerrero.

The land was 11.7 acres on the southwest portion of the development.

Ultimately, the Board of Trustees voted not to approve the agreement.

In a statement, the district told News 12 it will explore other sites and options to home the new schools.

