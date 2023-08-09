Water outages on the Preston Peninsula

Preston Peninsula, Texas (KXII) -Some residents and businesses on Preston Peninsula near Pottsboro have been without water for up to two days.

The Red River Authority of Texas is the water provider, they tell me they have one pump in the red river that treats water to this community.

In the event they needed a backup or even more water, they decided to place an additional pump in the river.

And it seems that everything that could go wrong in the process, did.

“It’s just kind of rough,” said resident Margaret Overly.

Overly told News 12 about the daily nuisances without water, “dishes, laundry, shower, bathroom, we’re filling the toilet with water so it’ll flush.”

Here’s what happened, the Red River Authority was installing a second pump but that required shutting down the main pump.

So, they rented a short-term pump to temporarily provide water, but it was a faulty pump.

A new temporary pump arrived Tuesday night but once it was turned on, water wouldn’t go through the pipes.

The Red River Authority told News 12, that since the pipes hadn’t been used for several hours, the pipes filled with air.

Now, they are working to push the air out of the pipes.

The Red River Authority services around 600 to 700 people on the Preston Peninsula.

At this time, they’re not giving an estimate on when water will be restored as they’ve missed their last two deadlines.

“It’s a little frustrating,” said resident Kevin Pierce.

People are flooding nearby stores and gas stations for one thing, “they’re getting the gallons of water,” said Jay Sethi of VP Racing Fuels.

Sethi added that he is afraid they will run out of water to sell.

Sethi said while people are buying water, he’s still losing business, “my system is half down like the toilets are off and my ice machines are off, my fountain Pepsi are off.”

The Red River Authority of Texas is providing water at its plant located on 208 Sherman Drive.

