Weather Alert Wednesday

Evening storms with very strong winds
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Even though every Texoma county is back under a Heat Advisory, the big story for Wednesday are evening thunderstorms. The combination of rising temperatures and very fast wind speeds (20-30mph) will meet a front moving through Texoma this evening. This has the potential to ignite some very powerful thunderstorms with wind gusts jumping up to 50-60mph. Given that the fire risk in Texoma is increasing, cloud to ground lightning could create an additional storm threat in the form of grassfires due to dry vegetation. Stay Weather Alert today!

Wednesday will see the return of triple digit high temperatures and they will stick around into the weekend. The next chance for temperature relief won’t come until Monday with models beginning to agree on another front passing through Texoma.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

