Whitesboro Bearcats Preview

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Whitesboro Bearcats are coming off a four deep playoff run for the second year in a row.

This team has achieved tremendous success over the past two seasons, but this year’s team will have a different look. Gone are 18 seniors off of last year’s roster that accounted for tons of production for the Bearcats. But Whitesboro does have a few key contributors back, including moving star receiver Clay Hermes in to play quarterback. It could take a little time, but the Bearcats are not expecting any drop off in 2023.

The Bearcats have faith that they will be good again, and why wouldn’t they. They have seen this program take strides over the past few years and know what putting in the work means. Cody Fagan has earned the buy-in from his team and they expect all the new pieces to the puzzle will come together in the end.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.