Back to the August Heat

A much cooler start to this Thursday morning after last night’s front brought some extremely gusty thunderstorms. The temperatures in Texoma dropped from 106 to 77 in just two hours! Thursday morning temperatures are right around the mid to low 70s across Texoma.

Thankfully, the pressure gradient will be much weaker Thursday so winds will run about 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will range across about 10 degrees, from around 95 in Ada and Clayton to 105 in Nocona thanks to lingering effects of the front. The front dissipates by Thursday night and it’s just plain “very hot” for the weekend.

A strong upper ridge continues to influence our weather through the weekend so look for most spots reaching 100 degrees, and as hot as 108 degrees west of I-35! Thus, Heat Advisories are posted for Thursday. Skies look to be dry Thursday through the weekend.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

