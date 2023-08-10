Texoma Local
Bike wreck hospitalizes Atoka man

An Atoka County man was hospitalized after he lost control of his bike.
An Atoka County man was hospitalized after he lost control of his bike.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANE, Okla. (KXII) - An Atoka County man was hospitalized after he lost control of his bike.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Lane resident Matthew McNalley, 38, was traveling on South Research Road, just west of Lane, when he became distracted before losing control of the bike.

McNalley was flown to a Texas hospital with a severed thumb and a possible head injury.

