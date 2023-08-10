Bike wreck hospitalizes Atoka man

LANE, Okla. (KXII) - An Atoka County man was hospitalized after he lost control of his bike.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Lane resident Matthew McNalley, 38, was traveling on South Research Road, just west of Lane, when he became distracted before losing control of the bike.

McNalley was flown to a Texas hospital with a severed thumb and a possible head injury.

