Chickasaw nation breaks ground on new youth center

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Chickasaw Nation broke ground Thursday on their newest addition to the Youth Activity Center in Sulphur.

The 6,000 square foot facility will allow the youth center to host various events and activities ranging from sports and games to community events.

“We’re gonna serve the youth of the community and it will be for them which is an advancement, and we are preparing our youth for the future,” Chickasaw Governor Bill Anoatubby said.

The facility will also include two full size locker rooms and two activity rooms for smaller groups, bringing a variety of youth-centered events that the new venue can host.

”They get to do things that they want to do, and they get to enjoy themselves and its a healthy safe environment for them,” Anoatubby stated.

Anoatubby says the venue will provide future benefits to the youth in the community, “We do something like this, we’re thinking about not only today, but what does it mean to them, to their life, and their future, and their ability to have opportunities and do things that they might not would be able to do otherwise”

Anoatubby says activities at the new youth center will help bring families closer together, “I think getting to know each other and being able to understand what’s happening and the youth are all being supported and assisted within this center, it draws them closer together.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.