Closures coming to US 75-82 intersection
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Orange cones are all over Sherman as the US 75 construction project continues.
One piece of the project that has seen many changes is the US 75-82 intersection.
“I’m everywhere and that’s one of the worst ones,” resident Danny Ivy, said.
Changes will continue at the intersection as the north and south-bound US 75 frontage roads will be closed this weekend from Saturday at 2 a.m. until Monday before 6 a.m.
Detour routes will be in place throughout the closure.
However, there is a light at the end of this roadwork tunnel, a completion date for the intersection.
“I can’t wait for that day and hopefully not too much longer,” Ivy said.
TxDOT Spokesperson, Tim McAlavy, said the US 75-82 intersection should be completed no later than the first month of next.
“It’ll be great,” Ivy said, “We just have to be a little bit patient.”
The roads once filled with bumps and tight turns should be a much happier place to drive in the weeks ahead.
