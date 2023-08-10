Texoma Local
Closures coming to US 75-82 intersection

By Erin Pellet
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Orange cones are all over Sherman as the US 75 construction project continues.

One piece of the project that has seen many changes is the US 75-82 intersection.

“I’m everywhere and that’s one of the worst ones,” resident Danny Ivy, said.

Changes will continue at the intersection as the north and south-bound US 75 frontage roads will be closed this weekend from Saturday at 2 a.m. until Monday before 6 a.m.

Detour routes will be in place throughout the closure.

However, there is a light at the end of this roadwork tunnel, a completion date for the intersection.

“I can’t wait for that day and hopefully not too much longer,” Ivy said.

TxDOT Spokesperson, Tim McAlavy, said the US 75-82 intersection should be completed no later than the first month of next.

“It’ll be great,” Ivy said, “We just have to be a little bit patient.”

The roads once filled with bumps and tight turns should be a much happier place to drive in the weeks ahead.

