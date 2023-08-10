Denison staff relocated to old city hall for space

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The talk about growth isn’t anything new, but city leaders are having to adjust to accommodate the future population.

“For us to be able to serve the needs of our citizens, our staff is going to have to continue to grow with our citizens,” said Emily Agans, Denison’s Communication and Media Manager.

The City of Denison acquired the current city hall on Main Street and moved in in 2018, it was formally a Bank of America.

“We’ve kind of maxed out the city hall that we’re in right now,” Agans said.

News 12 reported in 2017, that the city paid $400,000 dollars for the current city hall and sold the old one on Chestnut Street for $100,000.

Now the city is renting the building they once owned, “we are going to move fire admin to old city hall,” Agans said.

Agans said the relocation is necessary while the Central Fire Station is renovated, “much needed, long time coming.”

The City’s Parks and Recreation Administration, currently located on the third floor of city hall will also move back to ‘Old City Hall’.

This will cost the city $3,500 a month; but, “the first 6 months are rent-free for us,” Agans said.

Staff will move in this October with their lease ending on March 31, 2027.

And this isn’t the only project the city has in the works, “the city also has acquired property across the street in one of the lots from the 2019 fire,” Agans said, “and we’re planning on building something there. we know it’ll be sort of a visitor center with public restrooms on the first floor, and then we could potentially move some staff over into that building.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.