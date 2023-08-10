Texoma Local
Durant Lions Preview

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - If you look around a Durant football practice, it doesn’t take long to notice, these guys are good.

The Lions have had issues in the talent department in the past, but not this year. The Lions have some playmakers in place, including a pair of high profile college football recruits, and they feel like they have a real shot to end their post-season drought that has lasted over a decade. This team can be good, and they know it.

Besides just have some star power, the Lions have a solid nucleus of 16 returning starters and 14 seniors. Todd Vargas has seen his team grow and mature and now, he sees a team that is ready to make it pay off on Friday nights.

