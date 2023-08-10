Texoma Local
Excessive Heat Warnings For The Weekend

Warm nights and dangerous afternoon heat returns to the forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Heat warnings have returned to Texoma and will likely remain in place through the weekend. For tonight, a clear and hot evening and a sliver of a chance, 10%, of a late-night shower or non-severe storm over the northern half of our area, this would be basically north of Highway 70 over southern Oklahoma. Lows tonight will run upper 70s to low 80s. Friday sees blazing sunshine and very hot with highs 102 to 107 degrees and Heat Indexes as high as 112. Winds will blow SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Upper level high pressure dominates weekend skies with daily highs from 104 to 108 degrees and gusty southerly winds making for high fire danger. The high slides westward by late Sunday, opening the door for a mid-August cold front to pass on Monday. We’ll get a day or two of heat relief before temperatures begin to climb anew late next week.

