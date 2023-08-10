Experts warn of scams after reports of consumer loss totaling $8.8 billion

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Robo-calls... it seems like you can’t get through the day without getting at least one of them.

" The number of people that I see every day that are being impacted by these kinds of frauds is huge,” Consumer advocate, Doc Compton shared.

He deliberately takes the bate, hoping to catch fraudsters in the act.

" I allow them to get into a computer that allows me to track who and where they are and stop them in their tracks,” Compton continued.

One form of scamming is through emails, they may seem real and have a call back number.

Compton said whatever you do, don’t call that number.

" They may even do paid ads on google so that when you search for the numbers to check their legitimacy, they will appear to be very legitimate,” Compton added.

A common misconception is that older adults are more likely to be scammed.

But studies show that people in their 20′s are losing money more often than older adults ages, but seniors tend to lose more money when scammed.

Scammers are even disguising themselves as legitimate companies to fish for your personal information. maybe you’ve recently opened a message, saying a UPS delivery driver can’t find your address.

It’s a scam.

“They keep getting into my information. I’ve had my identification stolen, my social security number stolen and everything else, all through Cash App,” Paris resident, Jeff Ford shared.

Ford had $26,000 worth of Bitcoin in Cash App, when he tried to withdraw his earnings.

“They tell me that they don’t do that kind of transactions. I said that’s bull corn because I have it on my phone,” he said.

Now when he goes to the app, there’s nothing there. Ford says he was hacked through Cash App, and he wants his story to serve as a cautionary tale.

