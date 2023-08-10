Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest

Just hours after the suspect got a ride, law enforcement tracked him down and arrested him. (WXIA, HALL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By WXIA Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILLSVILLE, Ga. (WXIA) - Police in Georgia arrested a murder suspect just hours after a father and son gave him a ride.

Russell Jimmerson says he was picking up his paycheck Tuesday morning in Lula when he saw a man walking. He had no idea who the person was but decided to help him out.

“He just stuck his hand out, just very quickly. I told my son, ‘Let’s get him.’ I help everybody,” Jimmerson said. “He’d been up all night, walking from Rabun County.”

Keegan Phillips, 23, is charged with murder in relation to an investigation being conducted by...
Keegan Phillips, 23, is charged with murder in relation to an investigation being conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.(Source: Hall County Sheriff's Office, WXIA via CNN)

He says he noticed the man had a backpack, and he reeked of an indescribable, foul smell.

After dropping the man off along Gillsville Highway, Jimmerson learned who was in his truck and what he’d allegedly done.

“My buddy said, ‘Is this a joke? Did you pick up the hitchhiker?’ I said, ‘No, I really did,’” Jimmerson said.

In a phone call, he found out that the hitchhiker, 23-year-old Keegan Phillips, was a murder suspect.

“‘You won’t believe what happened. A guy in Rabun County murdered someone last night and has their head.’ And I said, ‘Man, you won’t believe what I’m fixing to tell you. There’s a smell in this car that’s awful,’” Jimmerson said.

Just hours after Jimmerson let Phillips out of his truck, law enforcement tracked the suspect down on Bryant Quarter Road in Gillsville. He was arrested, ending an hourslong manhunt.

Phillips is now charged with murder, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. They say 62-year-old Robert Lee Peppers was also arrested in connection to the same murder investigation. He is charged with concealing a death and the unlawful disposal of a body.

The GBI says the victim’s body was found Monday in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest. His identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman died in a crash near Denison Tuesday morning.
Denison woman killed in crash
GONZALES, DEVONTE DEMOND (2022 mug shot)
UPDATE: Ardmore burglary suspect still at large
Crime scene investigators have been searching around a Lone Grove home since Sunday morning,...
OSBI, Lone Grove PD investigate alleged home invasion
The district's administration proposed a land donation agreement that was denied.
Sherman ISD turns down land donation
Over the past five years a lot has changed, including parts of the plan.
Grayson County Thoroughfare Plan updates

Latest News

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift announces October release of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ at Eras Tour show
An aid organization in Haiti says kidnappers have freed a U.S. nurse and her daughter nearly...
US nurse, child released by kidnappers in Haiti
A majority of U.S. adults say they believe the economy is in poor shape. (CNN, WLKY, POOL,...
Inflation concerns still looming over US economy
Just hours after the suspect got a ride, law enforcement tracked him down and arrested him....
Man recalls learning hitchhiker he picked up was murder suspect