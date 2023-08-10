Texoma Local
Hot Thursday, Hotter Friday

...here’s one bit of good news, a lot less WIND for Thursday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Expect slightly “cooler” overnight lows behind the front that brought our Wednesday evening storms, most spots will range between 70 and 75 degrees. Not bad!

Thankfully, the pressure gradient will be much weaker Thursday so winds will run about 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will range across about 10 degrees, from around 95 in Ada and Clayton to 105 in Nocona thanks to lingering effects of the front. The front dissipates by Thursday night and it’s just plain “very hot” for the weekend.

A strong upper ridge continues to influence our weather through the weekend so look for most spots reaching 100 degrees, and as hot as 108 degrees west of I-35! Thus, Heat Advisories are posted for Thursday. Skies look to be dry Thursday through the weekend.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

