Man arrested in Delta County facing several felony charges
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COOPER, Texas (KXII) - A Cooper man is facing several felonies after being arraigned on an assault charge.
The Delta County Sheriff’s Office said they obtained a warrant for Gunter Burns, 29 for a charge of aggravated assault on a family member.
Gunter was arrested, and during a search, police found a gun as well as a large amount of a substance believed to be methamphetamines.
Burns was arraigned on the initial charge of aggravated assault, and he is being held on a $75,000 bond.
Burns is waiting to be arraigned on other charges, and the ongoing investigation could lead to additional charges being filed.
