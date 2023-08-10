Texoma Local
Man arrested in Delta County facing several felony charges

Gunter Burns is facing several felonies after being arraigned on an assault charge.
Gunter Burns is facing several felonies after being arraigned on an assault charge.(Delta County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT
COOPER, Texas (KXII) - A Cooper man is facing several felonies after being arraigned on an assault charge.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office said they obtained a warrant for Gunter Burns, 29 for a charge of aggravated assault on a family member.

Gunter was arrested, and during a search, police found a gun as well as a large amount of a substance believed to be methamphetamines.

Burns was arraigned on the initial charge of aggravated assault, and he is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Burns is waiting to be arraigned on other charges, and the ongoing investigation could lead to additional charges being filed.

DELTA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE SHERIFF CHARLA SINGLETON PRESS RELEASE On Monday, August 7, 2023, at 9:30 p.m., deputies...

Posted by Delta County, Tx Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

