Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sheriff: 2-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself

Kentucky authorities say a 2-year-old child is dead after he accidentally shot himself in the abdomen. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a child has died in an accidental shooting.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old boy shot himself in the abdomen Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene and performed first aid on the boy until medical crews arrived.

The 2-year-old was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said a preliminary investigation indicated the boy accidentally shot himself with a pistol causing a critical injury.

Authorities did not immediately identify the family involved or how the boy got ahold of the gun.

The sheriff’s office said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman died in a crash near Denison Tuesday morning.
Denison woman killed in crash
GONZALES, DEVONTE DEMOND (2022 mug shot)
UPDATE: Ardmore burglary suspect still at large
The district's administration proposed a land donation agreement that was denied.
Sherman ISD turns down land donation
Crime scene investigators have been searching around a Lone Grove home since Sunday morning,...
OSBI, Lone Grove PD investigate alleged home invasion
Over the past five years a lot has changed, including parts of the plan.
Grayson County Thoroughfare Plan updates

Latest News

Maui fire
At least 36 people dead in devastating wildfires, Hawaii officials confirm
A 16-year-old attending a cheer camp suffered a cardiac arrest and was airlifted to a hospital...
Cheerleader dies after suffering cardiac arrest at camp, parents say
Jeff and Jill Terhune say their HOA has threatened to put a lien on their SW Wichita property...
Kansas couple’s solar panels could result in lien on property
“We’ve kind of maxed out the city hall that we’re in right now.”
Denison staff relocated to old city hall for space
FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President...
Prosecutors seek Jan. 2 trial date for Donald Trump in his 2020 election conspiracy case