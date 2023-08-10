S&S Rams Preview
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SADLER, Texas (KXII) - The S&S Rams are looking to make a jump in year two under coach Jeff Hill.
The Rams struggled last season, went 1-9, but gained some valuable experience. Now, in year two of the new system the Rams are looking to make a jump as they prepare in district 6-3A.
The Rams are making some adjustments to their schemes this year. As S&S will try to suit their personnel better and get everyone comfortable with the plan of attack
