S&S Rams Preview

SADLER, Texas (KXII) - The S&S Rams are looking to make a jump in year two under coach Jeff Hill.

The Rams struggled last season, went 1-9, but gained some valuable experience. Now, in year two of the new system the Rams are looking to make a jump as they prepare in district 6-3A.

The Rams are making some adjustments to their schemes this year. As S&S will try to suit their personnel better and get everyone comfortable with the plan of attack

