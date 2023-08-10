Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

S&S Rams Preview

S&S Rams Preview
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SADLER, Texas (KXII) - The S&S Rams are looking to make a jump in year two under coach Jeff Hill.

The Rams struggled last season, went 1-9, but gained some valuable experience. Now, in year two of the new system the Rams are looking to make a jump as they prepare in district 6-3A.

The Rams are making some adjustments to their schemes this year. As S&S will try to suit their personnel better and get everyone comfortable with the plan of attack

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman died in a crash near Denison Tuesday morning.
Denison woman killed in crash
Gary Bauman, Chance Campo, John Gliby, Son Nguyen, Phillip Sanders, and Larry Young were all...
11 charged in Carter County cockfighting bust
Booking photo of Danny Sherrer
Durant councilman arrested for DUI
The Gin Blossoms will be performing at the fall continuation of Sherman’s popular Hot Summer...
Sherman announces “Not” Summer Nights show
This weekend the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office announced they’re looking for information...
Caught on camera: Pushmataha County Sheriff releases footage of alleged kidnapping

Latest News

Durant Lions Preview
Durant Lions Preview
Durant Lions Preview
Durant Lions Preview
Whitesboro Bearcats Preview
Whitesboro Bearcats Preview
S&S Rams Preview
S&S Rams Preview