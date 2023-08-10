Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Supreme Court blocks OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal that would shield Sackler family members

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would shield members of the Sackler family who own the company from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids.

The justices agreed to a request from the Biden administration to put the brakes on an agreement reached last year with state and local governments. In addition, the high court will hear arguments before the end of the year over whether the settlement can proceed.

The deal would allow the company to emerge from bankruptcy as a different entity, with its profits used to fight the opioid epidemic. Members of the Sackler family would contribute up to $6 billion.

But a key component of the agreement would shield family members, who are not seeking bankruptcy protection as individuals, from lawsuits.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee, represented by the Justice Department, opposes releasing the Sackler family from legal liability.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman died in a crash near Denison Tuesday morning.
Denison woman killed in crash
GONZALES, DEVONTE DEMOND (2022 mug shot)
UPDATE: Ardmore burglary suspect still at large
Crime scene investigators have been searching around a Lone Grove home since Sunday morning,...
OSBI, Lone Grove PD investigate alleged home invasion
The district's administration proposed a land donation agreement that was denied.
Sherman ISD turns down land donation
Over the past five years a lot has changed, including parts of the plan.
Grayson County Thoroughfare Plan updates

Latest News

FILE - An NFL logo is displayed on the field after a football game between the Washington...
NFL Network and NFL RedZone will be offered direct to consumer on NFL+ service
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and his wife Abby Cox greet President Joe Biden after he arrives at...
Biden praises political unity at anniversary of the PACT Act expanding veterans benefits
Mini-retirement: The latest trend in combatting job burnout
The victims were identified as Noel Vigil-Benitez (left), 45, Denise Martinez (right), 26, and...
3 hog hunters died in an underground tank after their dog fell in, sheriff says