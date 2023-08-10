Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Tracking down storm damage across Texoma

Taking a look at storm damage in Marshall County.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL CO. , Okla. (KXII) - Bake Scott was fixing up an Air B&B when it started raining, then before he knew it, a tree fell on his truck.

“About 7:00, I seen all the trees start bending over, and I stood in the trailer for a minute,” Owner of Hometown Specialties, Blake Scott said.

Scott and his crew were just about to head home after a day filled with making renovations, but then..

“Then a big limb fell over there, and I was like, well, I can’t stand here forever,” he continued.

Scott waited for the wind to die down before making his way into the house.

“But I heard them trees start cracking, them limbs falling. I was like, well, this isn’t just a windstorm,” Scott replied.

Trees, smashing into newly completed construction work.

" We did just have this playground equipment put in, and not even yesterday morning, about 11:00, they come and finished putting in the rest,” Scott shared.

Scott stayed in the house, waiting out the storm, which he says didn’t last long.

“By 7:15, sun was out and birds chirping, so it was kind of crazy,” he continued.

Despite the mess, Scott said he and his team should be able to bounce back quickly.

“I think two days, we can have a big majority of it knocked out, have it all off the house and all off of everything, at least where we can manage it more,” he concluded.

Quite a way to spend a not so typical summer night.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman died in a crash near Denison Tuesday morning.
Denison woman killed in crash
GONZALES, DEVONTE DEMOND (2022 mug shot)
UPDATE: Ardmore burglary suspect still at large
The district's administration proposed a land donation agreement that was denied.
Sherman ISD turns down land donation
Crime scene investigators have been searching around a Lone Grove home since Sunday morning,...
OSBI, Lone Grove PD investigate alleged home invasion
Over the past five years a lot has changed, including parts of the plan.
Grayson County Thoroughfare Plan updates

Latest News

Chickasaw nation breaks ground on new youth center
Chickasaw nation breaks ground on new youth center
Taking a look at storm damage in Marshall County
Tracking down storm damage across Texoma
US 75-82 will have multiple closures this weekend.
Closures coming to US 75-82 intersection
US 75-82 will have multiple closures this weekend.
Closures coming to US 75-82 intersection