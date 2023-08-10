Tracking down storm damage across Texoma

MARSHALL CO. , Okla. (KXII) - Bake Scott was fixing up an Air B&B when it started raining, then before he knew it, a tree fell on his truck.

“About 7:00, I seen all the trees start bending over, and I stood in the trailer for a minute,” Owner of Hometown Specialties, Blake Scott said.

Scott and his crew were just about to head home after a day filled with making renovations, but then..

“Then a big limb fell over there, and I was like, well, I can’t stand here forever,” he continued.

Scott waited for the wind to die down before making his way into the house.

“But I heard them trees start cracking, them limbs falling. I was like, well, this isn’t just a windstorm,” Scott replied.

Trees, smashing into newly completed construction work.

" We did just have this playground equipment put in, and not even yesterday morning, about 11:00, they come and finished putting in the rest,” Scott shared.

Scott stayed in the house, waiting out the storm, which he says didn’t last long.

“By 7:15, sun was out and birds chirping, so it was kind of crazy,” he continued.

Despite the mess, Scott said he and his team should be able to bounce back quickly.

“I think two days, we can have a big majority of it knocked out, have it all off the house and all off of everything, at least where we can manage it more,” he concluded.

Quite a way to spend a not so typical summer night.

