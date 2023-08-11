Blake Shelton to play at free show in Tishomingo tonight

THISOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Texoma’s own country music superstar, Blake Shelton, is putting on a show Friday night at the Ole Red Doghouse in Tishomingo.

Shelton shared on social media that he will perform a 30 minute acoustic show, starting at 7:30, before turning the stage over to an unnamed artist who will be making their first public appearance.

Shelton put on a short pop up show last night at the restaurant.

The event is open to everyone, and there were reportedly people lining up down the block to get in.

Ok y’all here’s the deal… 7:30pm this Friday I’m gonna set up and play 30 minutes or so acoustically. Then I’m gonna... Posted by Blake Shelton on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.