Bonham Warriors Preview
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The Bonham Warriors have a new head coach as the enter the 2023 season.

John Ramsey, the Bonham baseball coach makes the move to head football coach. He inherits a team that went 2-8 last season, but have several key players coming back. Bonham will have new schemes this year, and the players are responding well to what Ramsey and his staff are asking them to do.

The Purple Warriors are hoping that they will look like something else. It’s no secret that this team had some rough times last year, and that’s not acceptable in this proud tradition-rich town. Ramsey has been around and he knows that better than anyone. And he is ready to put his stamp on the Bonham brand.

